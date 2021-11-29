Top stories read from Nov. 21 — Nov. 28, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Seven Athens County protestors face felony charges over Minnesota pipeline protests
2. Lawsuit against former Coolville police chief alleges excessive force, other violations
3. Two dead after Millfield murder-suicide
4. Athens County Dog Shelter at full capacity
5. Hurd leads Buckeyes in opener
6. Crash on US 50 under investigation by OSHP
7. Nelsonville Police Department may take over policing in Buchtel
8. Tri-County student hospitalized after in-class accident, fundraiser supports family
9. D'Augustino shines in Spartans' opener
10. Scrap metal can bring in extra holiday cash with prices up
