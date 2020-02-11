Top stories read from Feb. 2 — Feb. 9, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Search warrant results in two arrests
2. Champions!
3. Lancers on top
4. Buckeyes rally past Golden Eagles, 67-62
5. Sheriff’s Office contemplates new vehicle
6. Candidates lined up for interim Nelsonville City Manager
7. Albany man killed in Meigs County crash
8. OU wrestler arrested for criminal damaging
9. Bulldogs beat back Vikings, leap into first
10. Beacon School, Fed Hock close due to illness
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.