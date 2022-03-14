Top stories read from March 6 — March 12, 2022, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. A note from the APG Ohio president and publisher
2. Lindy Douglas should remain superintendent
3. Concerns over incident with FedHock principal linger as district works on inclusion
4. Nelsonville Music Festival tickets free to Nelsonville, Buchtel residents
5. High speed chase ends in Nelsonville
6. Attorney responds to questions about coin company
7. Overdose deaths in Athens County
8. Ohio University historian offers grim assessment of Ukraine crisis
9. One year without Eli Spangler
10. Hopewell clinic coming soon to Nelsonville-York school district
