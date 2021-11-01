Top stories read from Oct. 24 — Oct. 31, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Some Coolville residents seek to dissolve their village
2. Dan Sherman allegedly removed from Nelsonville city bodies due to derogatory comment
3. Nelsonville off the hook for $400k in penalties stemming from deputy auditor theft
4. Evictions increasing in Athens County
5. Survive and advance
6. Virjee and Patterson speak candidly at campus event
7. A list of Athens County trick-or-treat times
8. Bulldog tough
9. Tomcats repeat
10. Bulldogs upend Falcons in OT
