Top stories read from Jan. 30 — Feb. 6, 2022, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Unioto holds off Athens, 68-57
2. Burrow was also a basketball standout
3. Ice, flooding, downed trees delay winter storm recovery in southeast Ohio
4. Bengal, Burrow do the impossible
5. ‘Who Dey’ nation continues giving back to southeast Ohio
6. Greg Smith removed from Nelsonville council for fourth time
7. County prosecutor pursuing further investigation into Nelsonville officer
8. Conservation fund memorializes local woodland firefighter Selinde Roosenberg
9. Wildcats pull even in TVC-Hocking
10. Child's death in ACCS custody being investigated
