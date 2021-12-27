Top stories read from Dec. 19 — Dec. 26, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Tenants must move to make way for Nelsonville park
2. Trimble basketball supports member of opposing team in cancer battle
3. Kyle Bridgeman to be laid to rest
4. Nelsonville PD hires officer that shot and killed city resident
5. Some Trimble parents remain concerned over school lockdown
6. Warriors outlast Spartans, 79-57
7. Lancers hold off Wildcats, 55-53
8. Nelsonville-York Drama Club takes to the airwaves for Christmas
9. Nelsonville groups create care packages for residents experiencing homelessness
10. Fourth time's the charm? Nelsonville council again to remove Greg Smith
