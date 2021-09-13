Top stories read from Sept. 5 — Sept. 12, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Major drug bust nets woman seven charges
2. Fire destroys Athens home
3. Driver dies in single-vehicle crash, vehicle erupts in flames
4. Family arrested in Glouster on drug charges
5. Ohio Pawpaw Festival returns in 2021
6. Smith removed from Nelsonville Council — again
7. Athens County reports two more coronavirus deaths, active cases continue to rise
8. Ohio University 2020 class graduates — finally
9. Nelsonville-York to pay students who get vaccinated
10. Athens blanks Lancaster
