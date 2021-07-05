Top stories read from June 27-July 4, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Former ACSO Sgt. pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in Bellar investigation
2. Second death reported from two-vehicle crash on Route 50 last week
3. Nelsonville woman asks Council VP to resign, citing alleged harassment, abuse of power
4. Thunder in the Valley to offer tribute to fallen firefighter Jeff Ames
5. Wanted Glouster Man located after search and second attempted escape
6. Athens Sheriff searching for Glouster man
7. Nelsonville woman wins first runner-up in Miss Ohio competition
8. OhioHealth O’Bleness president announced retirement
9. Woodson ready to lead Federal Hocking
10. Ohio University president to ask Board of Trustees to create regional seat
