Top stories read from March 13 — March 19, 2022, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Federal-Hocking Middle and High School principal resigns
2. Yinger gets his night
3. A “new leaf” for survivor services in southeast Ohio
4. Ousted Nelsonville council member Greg Smith sees legal victory
5. Women's History Month: Dirty Girl Coffee percolates growth in Glouster
6. Concerns over incident with FedHock principal linger as district works on inclusion
7. Lackey earns all-Ohio honors
8. Controversial Perry County waste lagoon gets Ohio EPA permit
9. Overdose deaths in Athens County
10. Convicted Hocking County murderer: Jury should have had option to convict on manslaughter
