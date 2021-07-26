Top stories read from July 18-July 25, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Albany man killed in motorcycle crash on Radford Road
2. Drug investigations by various agencies result in multiple arrests
3. Second death reported from two-vehicle crash on Route 50 last week
4. Stimson Avenue project experiencing minor delays
5. Ohio EPA investigating waste spill in Raccoon Creek
6. Tettleton returns to Ohio
7. Mount Zion Baptist Church receives $75,000 historic preservation grant
8. Smoke from western wildfires causing haze, lower air quality in Athens County this week
9. Universities, schools prohibited to require COVID-19 vaccine under new law
10. Hocking College debuts cabinetmaking degree program
