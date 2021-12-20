Top stories read from Dec. 12 — Dec. 19, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Nelsonville PD hires officer who shot and killed city resident
2. Former prison in Nelsonville scheduled for repurposing
3. Fourth time's the charm? Nelsonville council again to remove Greg Smith
4. Single mom faces eviction due to conflict between Housing Authority and Prokos Rentals
5. Coolville council member won't return due to behavior of former police chief
6. Nelsonville Division of Fire spreads holiday joy with parade, toy giveaway
7. Some Trimble parents remain concerned over school lockdown
8. Hocking College unveils Nelsonville Music Festival replacement scheduled for 2022
9. Threefold Roasters brings new community space to Albany
10. County court appoints three new special advocates
