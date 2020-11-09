Top stories read from Nov. 1 — Nov. 8, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Election tampering allegations surface in the 94th District race
2. Election Day 2020: Athens County live results
3. Second death reported from two-vehicle crash
4. Edwards wins seat; O’Neill wins county vote
5. Three Athens County municipalities say yes to decriminalizing marijuana
6. District champs, at last
7. Final Four!
8. Fatal two-vehicle crash on Route 50
9. Athens County Common Pleas October arraignments
10. AFSCME Local 1699 reaches agreement with OU
