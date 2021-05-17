Top stories read from May 9-16, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Nelsonville youth charged in death of Eli Spangler
2. Bomb threat closes Trimble HS on Tuesday, apparently part of larger spate of threats
3. OMG! Rotisserie on 30-day suspension for Health Department violations
4. Nelsonville Council rescinds vote removing Smith, restoring him to Council
5. Ohio University President Duane Nellis to step down; remain professor
6. “A meal was never given more begrudgingly;” remembering Morgan’s raid on Nelsonville
7. Plains woman arrested with enough fentanyl to kill nearly 30,000
8. Two arrested in heroin bust
9. Georgia resident arrested in string of area bomb threats
10. Nelsonville firefighter dies at scene of structure fire
