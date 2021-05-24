Top stories read from May 16-23, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Athens County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jimmy Childs arrested in connection to Bellar investigation.
2. Sheriff’s Sergeant appears to have close connection with indicted member of Bellar family
3. Four members of missing teen Bellar’s family arrested on abuse, rape charges
4. Missing Athens County teen escapes reported sex abuse, “cult”-like family
5. Children and adults gather in Nelsonville to memorialize Eli Spangler
6. Sheriff’s Sergeant Jimmy Childs arrested in connection to Bellar family investigation
7. Millfield youth to compete in National off-road race
8. 14-year-old boy admits to reckless homicide charge, father indicted on multiple charges in death of Nelsonville youth
9. County prosecutor confirms Facebook poster is missing teenager Serah Bellar
10. Two more arraigned in Bellar family alleged sex abuse case
