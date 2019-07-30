'Touch-a-Truck' has little kids thinking big

Note: This story appears in the Tuesday, July 30 newspaper on Page A1.
NELSONVILLE — To kids, big trucks and out-of-the-ordinary vehicles are fascinating, but can also be intimidating.
Monday afternoon, members of the Nelsonville Fire Department, Athens County EMS and Hocking College’s Heavy Equipment Program came together to allow youngsters the opportunity to interact with the heavy equipment, seeking to educate area children on just what these vehicles are like and who operates them.
There were five such vehicles brought to the event, hosted by the Nelsonville Public Library.
The local fire department brought three vehicles: a fire truck, a ladder truck and a chief command vehicle. Fire Chief Harry Barber said these three represented his department’s capacity as a fire response and rescue organization.
Barber said his team was excited to be at the event, which he called a good way for them to interact with residents and educate community members.
“There’s quite a few kids out here today,” he said. “It’s only an hour event, but we’re going to try and interact with as many kids as we can. We try to be involved in all the (public relations) events we can, and do as much education as we can.”
Also present was an excavator brought by Mark Abdella, manager of Hocking College’s heavy equipment program. Abdella invited children to climb aboard and taught them what each lever is used for. The kids seemed to have the most fun hitting the horn, which was answered with fire engine horns and sirens coming from other playful children.
Kids also explored an ambulance from ACEMS. They sat in the paramedic seats and learned about the supplies an ambulance carries.
