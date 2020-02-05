LAKE HOPE — When Raccoon Creek Outfitters co-owner Bobbi Hoy talked about her initial desire to bring a canoe livery to the area, people told her she was “nuts.”
But she persisted, with a lot of determination and a little bit of luck. She noted she found the property where Raccoon Creek Outfitters currently rests while driving around in search of space that could be optimal for a livery. Sure enough, someone was putting up a “For Sale” sign in front of that area as she was driving by.
Hoy talked about her experiences as the owner of an Appalachian tourism outlet during the Appalachian Tourism Expansion meeting held at Lake Hope Lodge on Jan. 30. The conference was coordinated by the Governor’s Office of Appalachia, in collaboration with the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) and Buckeye Hill Regional Council.
Southeastern Ohio businesses and travel bureaus alike attended the meeting to hear from each other about ways to boost tourism in their areas.
“We have a lot of barriers, and we won’t pretend we don’t,” Governor’s Office of Appalachia Director John Carey said, “but we’re going to set that aside for today.” He’s pretty familiar with the area, as he was the former mayor of Wellston.
Carey noted that federal funding through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has changed a lot over the years. It used to be geared toward building infrastructure or completing water or sewer projects in Appalachian counties, but priorities have shifted more toward building workforces in communities. More recently, bringing broadband Internet to underserved communities has also become a priority.
ARC Program Manager Julia Hinten urged attendees of the meeting to look into applying for the Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative. This initiative is a congressionally funded opportunity targeting federal resources to help communities and regions that have been affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations and coal-related supply chain industries.
Debbie Phillips of Rural Action discussed her organization’s POWER project, which focuses on trail tourism.
In addition, a portion of the ARC POWER Initiative funding was set aside to fund broadband deployment projects that enhance access to and the use of broadband services. Recently, the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative was awarded a $2.5 million grant under the POWER initiative for the installation of 168 miles of fiber from its corporate office in Patriot.
But obtaining grant funding isn’t the only means to boost tourism. Lauren Seckel, the marketing manager for TourismOhio, noted that Ohio’s tourism website has methods for broadcasting an area’s businesses and festivals, some of which are even free.
The event’s panel discussion included R. Hunt Brawley of Peoples Bank theatre in Marietta, Bryan Smith of the Friends of Portsmouth, Julieann Burroughs of Hocking Hills Canopy Tour and Hoy. Moderating was Melinda Huntley of the Ohio Travel Association.
Each speaker was asked questions about “business best practices” for Appalachian tourism.
The county’s livery opened back in 2016 and has expanded its services to far more than just a canoe and kayak rental. It’s also a campground and a blossoming event venue, being the home of a few new music festivals that began in the county over the past couple of years.
The business co-owner estimated that 70 percent of her patrons reside in the area while roughly 30 percent travel from elsewhere. Hoy discussed the importance of adventure tourism in this area in terms of employment and giving other local businesses a larger base of customers. She noted her business has also partnered with area conservation groups to clean the Raccoon Creek watershed and alleviate the effects of acid mine drainage in the area.
Sydney Dawes is the editor of The Courier
