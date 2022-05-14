Ohio travel has its second-best year ever with $47 billion in visitor spending
COLUMBUS — 2021 proved to be a major year for the tourism industry in Ohio thanks to visitors from inside and outside the state. TourismOhio just released the economic impact metrics this week.
In 2021, the tourism industry captured $46.9 billion in visitor spending and welcomed 219 million visitors into and within the state. The industry also supported 411,000 Ohio jobs (full time, part time and seasonal). These are major increases over 2020 and near 2019’s record tourism numbers when Ohio generated $48 billion in sales and 226 million visits, while supporting 429,000 Ohio jobs.
TourismOhio also reported the return on investment from marketing efforts in 2021. For every single dollar invested in the 2021 Ohio. Find It Here. marketing campaign generated $83 in direct visitor spending and $6 in taxes inside the state.
“To see so many visitors coming to Ohio speaks volumes to the dedication and reputation of our tourism partners across the state,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “People from all over recognize that Ohio has so much to offer when it comes to destinations and experiences including outstanding state parks and one-of-a-kind attractions! We are confident that even more travelers will find the fun and enjoyment they’re looking for in Ohio this year.”
Travel and Big Moments in 2022
Ohio is in a prime position to have an outstanding travel season this year. A recent travel survey by Longwoods International showed over 90 percent of people have travel plans in the next six months and many people are choosing regional destinations.
“People are ready to travel,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “Ohio is within a day’s drive of 60 percent of the U.S. and many of our big events position the state as a great destination for visitors eager to make memories.”
