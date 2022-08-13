Hocking Valley Scenic Railway No. 3, a rare steam locomotive, will offer a steam-powered ice cream train on Aug. 19 in conjunction with a local concession business. The train will depart Nelsonville Depot at 6 p.m. and will last about two hours.
NELSONVILLE — The Hocking Valley Scenic Railway will offer a steam-powered ice cream train Aug. 19 in conjunction with a local concession business.
The train will depart the Nelsonville Depot at 6 p.m. and will last about two hours. Rare steam locomotive No. 3 will pull the train.
Reservations are highly encouraged.
Tickets are $21 for children, $27 for seniors/military and $30 for adults. Tickets for the event may be purchased at www.hvsry.org.
“People should come out to have a good time and enjoy some ice cream,” HVSR President Dan Sudlow said.
Along the way, each passenger will be served a cup of ice cream with flavor choices of chocolate, vanilla or strawberry. There will be a photo run-by where passengers can disembark and photograph and/or video the steam locomotive. There will also be a raffle where four pints of ice cream will be raffled. Cooper’s Concessions Co-Owner Thomas Syfert said if 100 tickets are sold, they will raffle a gallon and a half of ice cream.
“It’s a one-of-a-kind ice cream, and I believe once they try it, they’ll know that it’s one of the best ice creams anywhere,” Syfert said.
Cooper’s Concessions is based out of Nelsonville and is open on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. It typically sells ice cream and other food, such as hot dogs. Anyone looking for information should follow it on Facebook or email coopersconcessions22@gmail.com.
