Phase 1 of Ridges Redevelopment Strategy calls for work on buildings 2-4, according to Community Building Partners CEO Joe Recchie, who spoke during a town hall about the plan Tuesday at The Ridges. Buildings 3-5 will be planned senior housing, providing independent living with supportive services. Recchie said the buildings are essential to The Ridges site and investment has already been made in them. “We need to work hard to compliment that by completing the historic preservation of those buildings.”
Messenger Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton
This map shows the proposed uses of the current buildings at The Ridges and proposed new development at the main property and the Dairy Lane corridor.
A Town Hall to discuss the final design plans for The Ridges will be held from 2-4 p.m. March 24, at The Ridges Building 14, second floor.
According to Ohio University, the meeting is for university and community members.
In February, the university held two Town Halls — one for the public and one for university members — to get input on the proposed plan.
The strategy for a master-planned historic and sustainable community at The Ridges — 700 acres of property — calls for new housing development along Dairy Lane, on Carriage Hill Road and in the Ridges complex. The proposal calls for a mix of residential and commercial property where the historic Ridges buildings are located. A few new buildings are proposed to be built in this area — some in the ballfields area near the city-owned putt-putt course in Southside Park, and along the currently, closed brick road going from Richland Avenue up to the Ridges, near Richland Avenue Park.
New housing developments will be built along Dairy Lane and by extending Carriage Hill Drive.
The proposed housing will be a mix of affordable, independent senior housing with service amenities; affordable artist live-work units; affordable housing aimed at OU graduate students; market-rate housing and affordable home ownership opportunities, according to the plans.
The current Ridges campus will also feature owner-occupied business opportunities, as several buildings — totaling about 37,000 square feet — will become commercial space. Commercial space will only be on the current building campus, as it will be easier to zone for mixed-use, according to the developers.
The proposal calls for Ohio University to maintain the facilities it already occupies.
Buildings 3-5, which are part of the main building closest to Ridges Circle, will be the senior housing space.
The housing for graduate students and artisan live-work spaces are planned for several buildings along West Circle Drive. The market-rate housing will be in other buildings along West Circle Drive and Circle Lane.
A partnership between Community Building Partners and Buckeye Hills Regional Council has worked on the Ridges Framework Plan, which was approved by the OU Board of Trustees in January, for about 20 months.
At those Town Halls, the public was informed that the OU Board of Trustees will to approve the plan and other measures to get the proposed plan started at its meeting on April 6.
