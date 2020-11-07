Although many results of the Tuesday, Nov. 3 General Election may not be known for at least a few more days, some local issues seem fairly clearly decided at this point.
The unofficial results were released Tuesday night by the Athens County Board of Elections, and the official count numbers are scheduled to be released on Nov. 24. Mail-in ballots can also still be accepted through Nov. 12 by the Elections Office, and so the number of provisional ballots is still unknown.
Provisional ballots are used to record a vote if a voter’s eligibility is in question — such as a mistake in the voter’s name, a change in the address or other inconsistencies. To check the status of a ballot, the Ohio Secretary of State launched a ballot-tracking tool, lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/athens/avlookup.aspx. The site tells voters if their ballot has been counted, accepted provisionally or if it has been lost.
In Nelsonville, a replacement tax measure was passed by a wide margin of over 61 percent of voters, amassing 811 total votes according to the unofficial count. The city of Nelsonville had placed the measure on the ballot to replace an expiring streets levy. The funds from the renewal, anticipated to raise nearly $93,545 annually will be used for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repairs of streets, roads and bridges. The tax levy was placed at 3 mills for five years.
Full, substantiated rates for the tax measures are largely still unknown, as Athens County properties are currently going through a re-appraisal. Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson noted that the state will provide the full tax numbers later this year, or early next year. She also noted that a rising home appraisal valuation may not directly correlate to tax rates, as anything over 0.1 mill is offset due to state law.
In Chauncey, a levy to support law enforcement in the village appears to have failed. Of a total 310 votes, 172 voted against the measure. The 1.5 percent income tax would have established a police department for the village.
However, that appears to be the only failed tax levy during Tuesday’s election. Here are the rest of the county’s tax measures for various townships and villages:
Dover: Voters of this township approved two tax measures. First, a renewal of a tax for the township (including the Village of Chauncey) was passed (927-518). The funds will be used for maintaining and operating cemeteries at a rate of $0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation for four years. Second, voters approved renewing a 2 mill levy for general road repairs to last four years (763-380).
Jacksonville: Two levies were passed in the village of Jacksonville. First, voters approved a renewal of a tax for the village of Jacksonville, which will be used to offset current operating expenses (124-68). The tax amounts to $0.32 for each one hundred dollars of property valuation for five years, beginning in 2022.
Voters also renewed a tax for fire protection services, amounting to $0.30 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, first due in calendar year 2022 (140-53).
Ames: Voters in this township also voted in favor of two tax measures. First, they approved renewing a tax for the township, including the village of Amesville, to continue cemetery maintenance (467-174). The measure will cost $0.21 for each one hundred dollars of valuation and is set to last for 5 years beginning in 2021.
In addition, township voters renewed a tax for the township that will help fund road maintenance (414-145). The 2 mill tax levy will last five years beginning in 2021. This matter does not affect village of Amesville voters.
Bern: Voters approved a renewal of a tax levy for cemetery maintenance (159-90). The 1 mill levy will last for five years, beginning in 2021.
Canaan: Voters approved a replacement 2 mill levy of an existing levy and an increase of 0.5 mill, which will be used by the Township of Canaan (including Athens City) for road maintenance (635-238). The 2.5 mill levy will last for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Dover: Voters renewed two levies in this township. First, they renewed a tax for road and bridge maintenance at a rate of 2 mills for the next five years, beginning in 2021 (763-380). This matter was not presented to voters in the Village of Chauncey.
Dover Township voters also renewed a tax for cemetery maintenance, including the Village of Chauncey (927-518). The 1 mill levy will last for 4 years and will be first due in calendar year 2021.
Lodi: Voters renewed a levy for the township’s expenses at a rate of 0.75 mills (458-285). The levy will last five years.
Rome: A replacement levy for cemetery maintenance was approved (400-193). The 1.1 mill levy will last for five years. Voters also approved renewing a 5-year, 4 mill levy for the township’s firefighting facilities, equipment, personnel, including paramedics and other emergency medical services (459-136).
Trimble: Voters approved a five-year, 1.4 mill levy for the township’s fire services, to begin in 2021 and first to be collected in 2022 (456-280). The matter was not on ballots for voters in the Glouster Village precinct, Jacksonville Village precinct and Trimble Village precinct.
Waterloo: Voters approved three measures for the township. First, a renewal levy of 1 mill, set to last five years for cemetery maintenance was approved (714-399). Second, voters also renewed a road maintenance levy (773-341). The 1 mill levy will last five years. Third, voters also renewed a tax for the township’s fire protection services at a rate of 2 mills for the next five years (801-305).
York: Voters approved a renewal levy for the township’s road maintenance (505-296). The 2 mill, five-year levy will be first due in 2021. This measure was not on ballots for voters in Nelsonville precincts 1, 2, 3, and 4, as well as the Buchtel precinct/
