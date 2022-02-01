Thanks to an enforcement grant, the Athens County Sheriff's Office will be partnering with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Ohio Traffic Safety Office and other surrounding jurisdictions to enforce traffic laws, including speeding violations within a "buffer zone," throughout the month of February.
According to a post of the ACSO's Facebook page, deputies will be working aggressively to discipline impaired and distracted drivers as they put themselves and others at risk. Specific targeting will be aimed at speeding drivers.
"Many Americans believe they won’t be ticketed if they drive within a 'buffer zone' above the posted speed limit.," the post stated. "When it comes to speeding: Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine – the posted speed limit IS THE LAW."
Buffer zones refer to the belief held by some drivers that as long as they are driving under ten mile per hour over the speed limit than they aren't likely to get pulled over for speeding. This isn't necessarily the case according to Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith, who says there isn't a certain amount over that triggers a stop.
"It's really officer discretion," he said. "We don't put any number on that."
Stops are made based on probable cause observed such as speeding or reckless driving.
"We always have to have probable cause," said Smith. "We don't just pull people over. We have to see a traffic violation to make a traffic stop."
In his eight years with the department, Smith stated that ACSO routinely receives this grant and a component of it is to identify problem areas within the county.
Smith wasn't able to release specific problem areas within the county but they can be related to various issues from perceived drug activity, the operation of vehicles in an unsafe manner — whether that be speeding or impaired driving.
"The goal at its core is to keep the roadways safer," said Smith.
