A traffic stop on Route 33 near The Plains led to an arrest on drug and weapons charges.
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle on Wednesday and during the traffic stop deputies allegedly “observed drug abuse instruments on the floor of the passenger seat,” according to a sheriff’s office news release.
A subsequent search allegedly uncovered an ounce of “suspected methamphetamine,” along with a firearm and “other narcotics packaged for sale,” the release continues.
A passenger in the vehicle, Steven L. Forgoress, 40, of Amesville, was arrested and reportedly faces charges of aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons under disability and improper handling of a firearm. All are felonies.
The driver, Sherry Papineau, 38, of Nelsonville, was also arrested and faces a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony.
“Seized items are being sent to a lab for testing and additional charges are expected,” the release concludes.
Both were still in Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
The two made their initial appearances Thursday in Athens County Municipal Court. Judge Todd Grace set Papineau’s bond at $25,000 with 10 percent allowed and Forgoress’s bond at $50,000 with no 10 percent allowed.
Preliminary hearings for both were scheduled for Sept. 3.
