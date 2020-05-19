A traffic stop for reckless driving resulted in the driver being charged with two felonies, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
The Criminal Interdiction Units conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle for reckless driving at about 9:14 p.m. Friday, May 15 near the intersection of Route 33 and Johnson Road in The Plains.
According to the report, deputies observed evidence of firearms in the vehicle and requested the driver, later identified as Christopher N. Imm, 29, of Athens, to exit the vehicle.
During a search for weapons, Imm reached into his pants in an attempt to conceal Schedule IV prescription drugs and was then detained. Deputies recovered the drugs after they fell from Imm’s pants, and seized the drugs as evidence.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was requested to the scene to perform field sobriety tests and later determined Imm to be under the influence. A search of the vehicle was conducted and deputies located two semi-automatic rifles, which were also seized.
Imm was arrested and transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without incident, and booked on charges of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and having weapons under disability, also a third degree felony. Additional charges are pending lab results. Imm appeared in Judge Todd Grace’s court of the Athens County Municipal Court and entered no pleas. He is set to return on May 26.
