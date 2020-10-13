A traffic stop on Columbus Road turned into a suspect search in the late hours of Friday, Oct. 9, eventually resulting in the arrest of an Athens resident.
At about 7:47 p.m., Athens Police Department officers reported that they attempted a traffic stop on Columbus Road, when the driver fled on foot toward the Laurels of Athens, located on Columbus Circle.
The Laurels’ employees were notified of the situation and safety precautions were put into place. While officers were searching the area for the suspect, what was believed to have been several gunshots was heard by officers in the area behind the Laurels of Athens.
A perimeter was set up with officers from the Athens Police Department, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio University Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to contain the situation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Air Unit was called in and was able to locate the suspect in the field behind the Laurels of Athens.
Rodney D. Shriver, 30, of Route 550 in Athens, was taken into custody, without incident on several outstanding warrants from the Athens Municipal Court and the Adult Parole Authority, including domestic violence.
An investigation into the incident will be ongoing and further charges are possible. We would like to thank the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio University Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Ohio State highway Patrol Air Unit for their assistance in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion.
