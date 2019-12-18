The Athens County Sheriff’s Office announced a search conducted the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 17 resulted in an arrests of a man and woman from The Plains.
The Major Crimes Unit and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 99 Bean Road, Lot 4 in Tomoko Trailer Park in The Plains.
The scene was initially secured by the Special Response Team.
Robert D. Westerviller, 52, of 99 Bean Road, Lot 4, The Plains was arrested alongside Ashley Woods, 29, also of Bean Road. The two were both transported to SEORJ without incident, and are being held on bond.
Deputies reported finding digital scales, $485 in cash and over 14 grams of suspected heroin.
They were also both charged with trafficking heroin in an amount over 10 grams in a school zone, which is a felony of the first degree.
“Additional charges are expected,” Sheriff Rodney Smith said in a press release. “We have been very busy shutting down drug dealers in Athens County, making Athens County safer, one case at a time.”
Last week, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested seven individuals on drug trafficking charges in Chauncey while conducting a search warrant there.
