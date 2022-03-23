Passport to Fishing instructor training will be held on Saturday, April 9 at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife District Four Headquarters. The training takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 360 E. State St. Athens 45701.
The Passport to Fishing instructor training teaches volunteers the basics of leading a fishing program. This one-day program qualifies an individual to become a Division of Wildlife certified fishing instructor, similar to a hunter education instructor. A certified fishing instructor helps connect students to the outdoors. Resources available include grants, equipment, brochures, and training.
Participants are asked to bring a lunch and to dress for the weather. The Passport to Fishing instructor training class requires each participant to complete a background check. An $18.50 fee is required for the background check.
Passport to Fishing was developed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and adopted by the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation. For additional class information and other educational opportunities, visit wildohio.gov.
