COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is accepting proposals for trauma and EMS research topics to enhance Ohio’s emergency medical systems.
EMS is issuing this Request for Information (RFI) on behalf of the State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services to obtain responses from research institutions, hospitals, and medical professionals on trauma and EMS research topics for the State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2020-2021 Priority 2-5 grant research funding cycle.
Specifically through this RFI, EMS seeks to:
- Identify and compile details about trauma and EMS system research topics for potential future funding opportunities; and
- Promote valuable trauma and EMS system research data for enhancement of emergency medical systems throughout the State of Ohio.
Proposals are due Feb. 3, 2020, at 5 p.m. Proposals must be submitted on the Priority 2-5 Research Topic Response form by the proposal due date to be considered. Risk of delay or failure of delivery rests with the applicant.
EMS Grant program overviews are described at www.ems.ohio.gov.
