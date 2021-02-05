NELSONVILLE — Tri-County Career Center will debut a new Sports Journalism and New Media program during the 2021-2022 high school year. Through a partnership with Adams Publishing Group of Ohio, work produced by students in the program will be published in the media organization’s wide variety of publications and platforms.
Juniors and seniors in the program will gain a broad understanding of media practices through the lens of sports and will learn and utilize the writing process to cover events, including at their home schools in Athens, Hocking and Perry counties.
“I think it’s a win-win,” said Connie Altier, superintendent of Tri-County Career Center. “The newspaper and printed media can be sparked in our area as students become excited about seeing their work published. Parents and grandparents will be excited to see these stories by their family members too.”
Altier said having APG-Ohio on board to publish works in The Athens Messenger, Logan Daily News, Perry County Tribune and potentially other publications, will help make the new program successful.
“Having APG-Ohio be a part of this will allow us to continually adjust our curriculum to reflect changes in the industry in real time. That’s an important aspect to have,” Altier added. “We also hope that this will open up opportunities for the students and the newspapers to create podcasts and other online products and broaden the scope of written articles in the newspapers with the additional manpower.”
Mark Cohen, president and publisher of APG-Ohio, enthusiastically agreed with Altier and the prospects of the program.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be a partner with Tri-County Career Center. Our newspapers will be positively affected by this relationship and our editors are excited to help the students understand the importance of good community journalism,” Cohen said. “We are not just print anymore and the Tri-County Career Center students will be encouraged to help us with social media ideas. When schools, kids, and newspapers team up, readers win.”
Students in the program will learn how to tell stories through various methods and develop skills in writing game recaps, headlines, social media posts, breaking news and more while also learning editing, photography, ethics and on-air talent skills.
“If students are looking for these skills and they want to stay involved with their home school, what better way to do it,” Altier said. “They’re getting real-world experience in real time and they’ll have a developed portfolio by the time they graduate high school. I imagine parents and grandparents will have a lot of scrapbooking on their student’s work too.”
“Journalism is a noble profession and more important than ever. This program captures all that is good with the Logan Daily News, Perry County Tribune, The Athens Messenger, Tri-County Career Center and students who want to be a part of this,” Cohen said.
Students can find out more about the program during Tri-County’s Sophomore Visitation event Feb. 16-18 and during an open house Career Night event on Feb. 18 from 5-7 p.m. To apply for the program, visit www.tricountyhightech.com or call 740-753-3511.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.