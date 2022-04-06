NELSONVILLE - Tri-County Career Center will host an Employment Extravaganza April 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 15676 State Route 691 in Nelsonville.
The objective of this event is to offer local companies and organizations the opportunity to provide students from the school with information about their businesses.
Opportunities will also be made available for business owners to conduct on-site interviews with the students to potentially fill any job openings at their respective places of business.
In addition, this event gives local business leaders the chance to learn more about partnering with Tri-County Career Center's High School or Adult Center.
The morning session for this event is slated to run from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.. This will be followed by an afternoon session that starts at 11:30 a.m .and ends at 1:30 p.m.
Everyone who attends will also receive a complimentary free lunch.
For over 50 years, Tri-County Career Center has been providing Southeastern Ohio high school students and adults hoping to reinvent themselves with specialized career and technical training designed to make them more preferable in the job market.
Business owners interested in registering for Tri-County Career Center's Employment Extravaganza can reach out to the following address: Teresa.Garey/@jfs.ohio.gov
For more information about this event contact TCCC Testing Coordinator, Carrie Arnold, at 740-753-3511.
