NELSONVILLE — Future electricians, cosmetologists, mechanics, carpenters, peace officers, journalists and dozens of others can earn a jump on their careers by attending Tri-County Career Center in Nelsonville. On Feb. 16-18, sophomore high school students from Athens, Hocking and Perry counties with the goal of obtaining hands-on experience in one of 23 career tech programs are invited to attend Tri-County High School’s Sophomore Visitation event. In addition, an open house Career Night event will take place on Feb. 18 from 5-7 p.m. with door prizes and other giveaways.
Tri-County Career Center’s High School and Adult Education has offered career training in Southeastern Ohio for more than 50 years. Its alumni graduate prepared for post-secondary education and/or immediate placement in the workforce. Eight schools within the three counties are served including: Alexander, Athens, Federal Hocking, Logan-Hocking, Miller, Nelsonville-York, New Lexington and Trimble high schools.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sophomore Visitation will take place over three days with some schools limiting their official visit. However, sophomores (with one parent/guardian) from all schools are welcome to attend Career Night on Feb. 18.
During Sophomore Visitation and Career Night, students will have a chance to interact with various programs and learn about the hands-on experience they’ll gain from the instructors of the programs. In addition to the 21 established courses, two new programs make their debut this year in HVAC/Plumbing and Sports Journalism and New Media (see related story).
Tri-County High School programs
- Auto Body Technology
- Electrical Trades
- Powerline Technology
- Auto Service Technology
- Fashion and Marketing
- Project SEARCH
- Building & Property Management
- Fire-EMS
- Retail/Office
- Computer Tech Academy
- HVAC/Plumbing *NEW*
- Sports Journalism and New Media *NEW*
- Culinary Arts
- Hospitality Services
- Sports Medicine
- Diesel/Ag Technology
- Medical Professions
- Teacher Academy
- Digital Marketing & Graphic Design
- Networking
- Welding Technology
- Early Childhood Education
- Nursing Technology
Class sizes are limited to around 20 students per grade level between juniors and seniors to maintain personalized attention to students.
“Each of our programs can also serve as catalysts to a multitude of careers. Retail/Office for example … there are so many jobs available in the retail market or secretary management. HVAC/Plumbing can also lead to a career as a pipefitter or repair technician,” said Connie Altier, superintendent of Tri-County Career Center. “The skills and credentials our students get from the programs go on to serve them in so many more areas of life than just their chosen career.”
Upon graduation, each student obtains certification, licensure, credentialing and/or college credit from their respective program.
“We understand that it can be a big step for sophomores to leave their home schools but the hands-on skills they learn here are invaluable,” said Altier. “Many of our students begin work in the field and later start their own businesses. We assist in that by teaching life skills such as balancing a checkbook and teaching academics that are directly related to their field. We prioritize the success of our graduates in their chosen careers.”
For more information on each program and to apply, visit www.tricountyhightech.com.
