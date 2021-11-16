A student at the Tri-County Career Center in Nelsonville was hospitalized following a 40 foot fall in his power line class, and a fundraiser aims to help the family with medical costs.
Corbin, 16, sustained injuries to his wrist and back, as well as a collapsed lung, according to his uncle, Jerry Martin Jr. of The Plains. Corbin has undergone two surgeries, including to have pins and a steel rod put in his back. Martin said the surgeries have gone “great.”
“It’s been hard for me and really hard for his mom,” Martin said. “He’s like my own kid, and when I first heard about it, I couldn’t sleep because I was so worried about him. He’s a great kid. I think he’s one of the greatest. He’s very friendly, and he loves to talk to a lot of people.”
Tri-County Career Center Superintendent Connie Altier declined to share details about the incident because the situation remains under investigation and the school has not yet had the chance to speak with Corbin.
Altier said safety practices are in place to avoid these kinds of accidents. For instance, students are required to complete an Occupational Safety and Health Administration certification course, and students receive safety instruction prior to every lab.
Altier said the school would evaluate its safety protocols and standards in light of Corbin’s accident, but added that the incident was handled well.
“I feel like we handled it the best we could at the time, and we’ll assess it moving forward,” Altier said.
Martin said Tri-County is not necessarily to blame for the incident.
“That kind of work is a dangerous job to do. They go out and put their life on the line so everybody else can have power,” Martin said.
A fundraiser was set up by Tiffany Lyons, who Martin described as a friend of the family, to help with Corbin’s medical costs. In addition to bills related to Corbin’s surgeries and hospital costs, Martin said the fundraiser will also support the family with costs related to Corbin’s air ambulance to the hospital.
“I know we don’t have that kind of money,” Martin said.
The fundraiser, titled ‘Corbin accident help’ on GoFundMe, says Corbin has a “good spirit in this journey that will be a long road ahead.” Donations of any amount will “greatly help,” the page adds.
