NELSONVILLE — Pageant veteran Chloe Fink, 16, has had the dream of being Miss Parade of the Hills since she was seven years old.
Recently her dream came true.
Briana Hine, second runner-up and Miss Congeniality 2022, connected with Fink because they share their royal duties. Both are students at Tri-County Career Center and High School and taking part in pageants has brought them many friends. They believe it can do the same for others.
Fink has competed in pageants since the age of seven. When given the opportunity to run for Miss Parade of the Hills, she jumped right in.
“I’ve been a queen before in other pageants, but never for one this big,” said Fink. “I know it’ll open new doors for me that I never thought possible.”
Hine got involved with Parade of the Hills because of her cousin Alissa Clowes, Miss Parade of the Hills 2015. She often helped her family with luncheons and decided to try something new because she had never done anything like this.
She explained that she treated this experience as, “a way to get out of my comfort zone and be a little more outgoing.”
Hine is a senior from Nelsonville-York High School in the Culinary Arts program at Tri-County. Fink, a junior, also is also from Nelsonville-York High School and studies Early Childhood Education at Tri-County.
On Saturday, Aug. 20, the queens from across Ohio visited to take part in both the actual parade as well as the Parade of the Hills festival. Fink spent the day with some of the longtime pageant friends she used to travel with. They rode in the parade and on the fair rides.
Although they were both vying for the queen’s title, the friendship between Fink and Hine has grown.
“We hung out a lot and got super close. So, I’m glad she’s on my court and that I get to have her as my travel buddy,” Fink said.
A week full of activities meant contestants spent a large chunk of time together and got to know each other. This includes seminars on self-awareness, interview skills, public speaking and common etiquette. The contestants assist the children’s Family Fun Park with the art activities’ area, kid’s games and children’s story time.
The Miss Parade of the Hills royalty will tour the Hocking Valley area to see some local historical sites.
“My favorite memory would have to be spending time with all of the contestants. To see how much we all got along with each other was just an amazing experience,” said Hine.
When Fink’s name was announced, her jaw dropped while she froze in her seat. As she made her way up to the stage to collect her crown and sash, tears flowed down her face, dampening her dress.
“When I won I was so shocked. I honestly didn’t think I had a chance to win, especially against the other four girls that competed,” said Fink. “To have this chance to be Miss Parade of the Hills and represent Nelsonville means so much to me. I’m so grateful to have been given this opportunity.”
Not only has Parade of the Hills made friendships for Fink, being named queen means that she’ll also receive a $2,500 scholarship at the end of her reign. As second attendant, Hine will also receive $250 when she completes her royal duties.
“I would definitely recommend it to others. It’s a great experience and an amazing way to make friends,” Hine said.
“It is an amazing experience and teaches you so many things that you never knew about yourself,” Fink added.
