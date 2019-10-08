LOGAN — A group of about 30 students from the Nelsonville-based Tri-County Career Center experienced a hands-on introduction to modern industrial technology and techniques at Amanda Manufacturing in Logan this past Friday morning in observance of Manufacturing Day.
With their safety glasses ready, the students were divided into small groups to tour of the company’s 200,000-square-foot factory. They witnessed CNC wire forming, mechanical power pressing, the thread rolling process, robotic welding and the staking process.
Their final stop was the shipping warehouse where all of the raw and work in progress materials are stored. All of this work goes into making a single piece on a car such as a hood latch.
Amanda Manufacturing was founded in 1953 and specializes in cold and technical formed rod and wire products for various applications.
Mike Hood, vice president and floor manager of Amanda Manufacturing, said his company first celebrated Manufacturing Day. He said the company has even hired students who took this same tour last year. Following the more recent visit, several students asked how they too could apply to work there.
“At first, I was against the tours because you have to be very careful when you get out on the floor,” Hood explained. “There is a lot of dangerous stuff out there, a lot of hot parts and people could get hurt; so normally we just don’t do that because it is a liability.”
But after he did the first tour and received so much positive feedback from the students, he thought it would help combat a lack of workers. He mentioned the company has been in need of skilled employees for several years now.
Manufacturing Day is a national celebration of modern manufacturing created to inspire and educate students, educators and policymakers about career opportunities in manufacturing. The annual event provides students opportunities to teach more by engaging with industry professionals, with the long-term goal of addressing the skilled labor shortages that American manufacturers face.
John Stran is a news reporter for The Logan Daily News
