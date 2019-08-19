WAVERLY — A jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 3, 2020 for Charles Reader, who is currently under a provisional suspension from the office of Pike County Sheriff.
Reader recently appeared for pretrial in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas before visiting Judge Chris A. Martin. The short proceeding consisted of setting future dates in Reader’s case, including a second pretrial on Sept. 25 and a final pretrial on Nov. 20.
In December 2018, the Ohio Auditor's Office opened an investigation into alleged misconduct in the sheriff’s office. The Ohio Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit took a lead role in the case.
A Pike County Grand Jury later indicted Reader on 16 charges on June 28, including seven charges of conflict of interest, four charges of theft in office, two charges of theft and one charge each of tampering with evidence, tampering with records and securing writings by deception.
Among the allegations are that Reader used the power of his office to secure two vehicles in 2017. Other conflict of interest charges relate to him allegedly requesting and/or accepting loans from a sheriff’s office employee and a vendor of Pike County government, as previously reported.
Reader has pleaded innocent to the charges.
In July, Reader agreed to a provisional suspension. His suspension is with pay.
James Nelson is currently serving as interim sheriff in Pike County.
* * * Matt Lucas is the editor of The Pike County News-Watchman.
