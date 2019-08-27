The Messenger is highlighting a few upcoming fundraisers in our area as part of a weeklong series. We encourage local event organizers to send fundraising details to community@athensmessenger.com.
Having fun and donating to a good cause is as easy as riding a trike.
At least, that’s what you might think. Navigating a tricycle course as an adult can be a challenge.
The 7th Annual Tricycle Race benefit is planned for Saturday, Sept. 28 at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. The hospital-organized event is moving from a four-person to a two-person relay race this year. Teams of two will compete in a single-elimination bracket to see who is the fastest tricycle rider in Athens. (If you don’t think tricycle racing can get competitive, consider going and seeing for yourself.)
Vipin Koshal, a doctor of osteopathic medicine for O’Bleness, is a lead organizer and said the goal is to benefit area school districts.
“With your help we have delivered nearly 20 cardiac defibrillators to local high schools. There is more work to be done,” he said in a news release announcing the 2019 fundraiser.
The goal now is to “insure that our local middle schools and club sports teams are well equipped with (defibrillators) to prevent sudden cardiac death,” Koshal added.
Team captains can registration online at www.ohiohealthevents.com/obleness. The donation entry fee is $100 and goes entirely to the “Athens Has Heart Fund.” Free t-shirts will be provided to those who register by Sept. 13. The last day to register is Sept. 21.
The races will begin Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at 55 Hospital Drive, Athens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.