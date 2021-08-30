As COVID-19 returns to Athens County, school districts that previously had only recommended mask wearing are now returning to mandating indoor mask-wearing.
On Monday, Alexander Local Schools announced the district would be returning to mandating masks beginning Tuesday, from 7:45 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. each school day.
Last week, after initially only recommending masks for students, Trimble School District mandated indoor mask usage for all students in all indoor spaces , including classrooms, hallways, and gymnasiums – beginning on Monday.
In their announcements, both districts cited the increasing spread of coronavirus and infections among staff and faculty. Spread in the county is being driven largely by the emergent Delta variant of COVID-19, James Gaskell, medical director at The Athens City-County Health Department, said.
On Sunday, Athens County reported 20 cases and the moving 7-day average trends upward, largely among those aged 18 to 28.
Across the country, he said, coronavirus cases among children have also quadrupled or more in the past several months as the Delta strain of the coronavirus spreads.
Athens City School District and The Beacon School both had implemented mask mandates prior to the school year starting. Masks are recommended, but not required for students at Nelsonville-York School District.
Gaskell said he was glad to see local school districts returning to mandating masks for students during school sessions.
“They're starting to see infection in their schools already because this is such a highly contagious organism,” Gaskell said. “That schools are having kids get infected after they have been in school for less than a week.”
He said cases will likely go down if the schools universally impose a mask mandate for school settings.
“I think if that's universally done, they belong to an age group that can't be vaccinated with no vaccine available to them.”
Gaskell acknowledged that although the outbreaks at schools in the area are mostly in the single-digits (exact data is not available) , the rate of spread has been alarming.
“Most of the school systems are in single digits – but that's still much more than before,” Gaskell said. “They've had a significant increase in a very short period of time.”
