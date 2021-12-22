At a varsity boys basketball game between Trimble and Eastern last Friday, the Trimble community came together to support a member of the opposing team in his battle with cancer, raising $3,853.
“We found out what the true reason for the season was,” said Trimble Coach Howie Caldwell. “We weren’t trying to receive anything — we were trying to give, and we were able to do that.”
Tuppers Plains resident Braylyn Johnson began treatment for osteosarcoma in May, at the age of 14, according to a Facebook group supporting the family.
Braylyn’s mother, Melissa McIntyre, said her son’s doctors are optimistic that he will soon ‘ring the bell,’ meaning he will have completed chemotherapy and officially be in remission. However, McIntyre said there is a long road ahead, with further chemotherapy necessary before that milestone is reached and testing required afterward to make sure the cancer does not return.
McIntyre said funds raised by the Trimble game and several other community fundraisers — many organized by the family’s neighbor, Brandy Rankin — have allowed her and her husband to “finally breathe again” and focus on supporting their son.
Rankin said Braylyn has “been in the hospital far more than any of us anticipated,” in part because his treatment was complicated after he contracted COVID-19. This has represented a major financial burden for the family, Rankin added.
“All of these funds provide for Bray’s medical treatment, as well as for Mike and Melissa (Braylyn’s parents) to be able to care for him,” Rankin said. “They both have great jobs, but when your son is sick, the last thing you want to do is worry about, ‘are you going to pay your bills or be there for your son?’”
Caldwell came up with the idea to host the fundraiser for Braylyn, with Jacksonville resident Jerry Lackey executing on the plan.
Lackey said the team announced the fundraiser in advance and collected donations at the Dec. 17 game — including by auctioning off a basketball signed by all members of both teams.
“The kids loved it,” Lackey said. “Everybody was on board, and everybody did everything they could to help out. Those kids will do anything to help — you can tell they really love Braylyn.”
Caldwell said players were enthusiastic about coming together for the fundraiser despite competing in the game.
“We may compete on the floor, but when it comes to helping someone out, we’re going to do that,” Caldwell said. “It doesn’t make any difference whether we’re competing against one another.”
Lackey said Doug Rhodes bought the basketball for $2,000, while Dirk Walton chipped in $1,000. Smaller gifts from throughout the community raised the additional $853.
“This community doesn’t just look out for their own, they look out for everyone that’s down on their luck and needs help,” Caldwell said. “It’s just a tremendous, tremendous community.”
Rankin said the community support the family has received strikes her as unique to this region, having growing up in Columbus.
“It’s not something you see every day — that support and love,” Rankin said. “You don’t get that in a big city, but you definitely get it in southeast Ohio.”
The ball sold at the game was not the only one signed by the two teams. Another autographed ball was delivered to Braylyn, who hoped to attend the game but was unable due to his treatment, McIntyre said.
“It was a huge surprise, and it was very special to him,” McIntyre said. “He still felt like he was part of it with that, even though he couldn’t be at the game.”
While Braylyn has been unable to play on the court, his mom said he has remained on the Eastern basketball team’s roster as the varsity manager. Seeing Braylyn sit on the sidelines at the games and “be a kid again” throughout his treatment has been a source of relief for the family, McIntyre added.
McIntyre said Braylyn’s exact word was “wow” when he learned of the funds raised by Trimble and the ball provided to him.
“Trimble is a small community, so they look at Braylyn and our family like their own,” McIntyre said. “It was very humbling that they did that. I told him, ‘yeah, so many people love you, so many complete strangers. Everyone wants to see you get better.’”
A GoFundMe page titled “Braylyn Strong” has been set up to support the family. Rankin said that those interested in supporting the family can also stop into a Farmers Bank location and donate to the Braylyn Strong account, or donate blood.
“Every time his platelet counts bottom out, it takes a donor, someone who has given blood, to make him feel better,” Rankin said. “Because of individuals who have donated their time and their blood, it is saving his life.”
Rankin added, “Extra prayers to get Braylyn through the Christmas season and get him to feel better so he can enjoy Christmas at home would be greatly appreciated.”
Caldwell said the Christmas holiday made the Trimble fundraiser feel especially “heartwarming.”
“Everybody has bad luck and things thrown at them, so at Christmas time, what a great feeling it was to be able to give them that money,” Caldwell said.
