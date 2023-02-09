Trimble Health and Fitness Facility

Trimble Local School District is accepting bids on a proposed health and fitness facility at Trimble High School. The project is expected to cost between $1.7 million to $1.9 million.

 Artist rendering by VSWC Architects

GLOUSTER — Trimble Local School District is accepting bids to construct a new health and fitness facility that Superintendent John Hurd Jr. said will give students opportunities that haven't been available to them before.


