GLOUSTER — Trimble Local School District is accepting bids to construct a new health and fitness facility that Superintendent John Hurd Jr. said will give students opportunities that haven't been available to them before.
According to Allen Williams, with VSWC Architects in Mason, the 5,000-square-foot facility will include a 3,000-square-foot fitness room, restrooms, laundry room, staff office and storage room.
Trimble High School was built in 1986 and was updated in 1998. The new facility will be built near the gymnasium and band room, where a large grassy area currently is, Hurd said.
For several years, the district has felt that the certain aspects of education, including fitness, weren't adequately addressed at the facility. The health and fitness facility will free up existing space for other school programs, while offering a new space for physical fitness classes.
The facility will be available to all students, Hurd said. The district plans to expand its curriculum to include courses, such as lifetime fitness, that will be held there, Hurd said. Student-athletes will be able to use the facility outside of school hours.
"It will allow us to expand our curriculum. It will allow us to have more space for programs and will allow us to have opportunities for our kids that they haven't had before," he said of the new facility. "We see it as a win, win."
The project has an estimated cost between $1.7 million and $1.9 million, Hurd said. The district will fund the project with part of its American Rescue Plan Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. The district received over $3.2 million in federal money, which has to be spent by September 2024.
According to the district's website, they planned to used part of their ESSERs funds to expand the curriculum around health and wellness as well as childhood obesity. This facility is part of that plan.
"When the funding became available, we thought this would be a great asset to the students," Hurd said. "We have an opportunity to do something that we wouldn't have be able to do otherwise."
While the list of fitness equipment has not been finalized, Williams said there will be room for racks for free weights, treadmills and elliptical and/or stair climbers.
"The fitness room will have a sound system throughout, and several wall-mounted TV monitors," he said.
Hurd said the district and community are excited about the proposed facility.
"We're super excited, as a community and as a school, about the project," he said. "We've been doing a lot of upgrades around the (high school) facility recently. This is another piece that will truly enhance the school."
A pre-bid conference will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at the district's board office, 1 Tomcat Drive, Glouster.
