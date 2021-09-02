Trimble Local School District announced Thursday it would be taking a calamity day on Friday, citing "health, safety and operational needs" of the district.
The announcement comes as Trimble Local School District reports 54 active cases of coronavirus among students and faculty. On Tuesday, the district announced that all football practices, scrimmages and games for grades 7 through 12 were canceled until Wednesday, Sept. 8 "due to COVID 19 protocols and the health and safety of our student athletes." Other extracurricular activities were unaffected.
Athens City Schools has also announced it will be closed until after Labor Day, citing coronavirus spread among transportation staff.
