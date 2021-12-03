The Trimble Local School District is preparing to drop its mask mandate — against the advice of the Athens City-County Health Department and as a new COVID-19 variant puts many on high alert.
Trimble’s new mask policy represents a departure from the county’s other school districts, which all require masks.
The county’s school districts differ in other policies responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, with the Athens City School District taking an aggressive approach to student quarantines and the Nelsonville-York City School District offering a $100 incentive for students to get vaccinated.
Masking
The Trimble Local School District will drop its mask mandate on Dec. 15.
The change was unanimously approved by the district’s board of education at a Nov. 18 meeting at the recommendation of Superintendent John Hurd, according to meeting minutes.
“We have had a decrease in our numbers, and now that we’ve given everybody in the district the opportunity to be vaccinated, we feel like, at this point, we’re gonna move forward with it being an optional environment,” said Hurd.
Those younger than 18 require approval from a parent or guardian to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Under Trimble’s new policy, masks will become mandatory again should more than five percent of students have active cases of COVID-19, which Hurd said applies at the level of each school building. The policy also says masks could become mandatory should the district experience difficulty staffing its classrooms due to community spread of the virus.
Athens City-County Health Department Health Commissioner and Medical Director Dr. James Gaskell said the school district did not consult the health department regarding its new mask policy and said the department does not recommend school districts drop mask requirements at this time.
“We’re not ready to recommend everybody getting rid of their masks,” Gaskell said. “The incidence of disease is too high in our county.”
Gaskell said that in addition to high disease incidence, masking remains important in light of uncertainty introduced by the detection of the new omicron variant, which the World Health Organization classified as a variant of concern last week.
“We don’t really know how contagious [the omicron variant] is, we’re not sure if the vaccine is going to work, although we’re presuming it’s going to work,” Gaskell said. “Especially now with this new variant appearing, we’re going to be hesitant to recommend discontinuing masks in schools for a while.”
Neve, a ninth grade student at Trimble, said in a Facebook message that the district’s decision to drop its mask mandate is not “the best way to go” because “we went the the first couple weeks of school without masks, and it started spreading crazy.”
The district experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 at the beginning of the school year, with active cases peaking at 53 students, according to dashboard data preserved in a local Facebook group. The outbreak prompted Trimble to adopt its mask requirement.
As of the district’s most recent COVID-19 dashboard update, 127 students, just over 17%, had contracted COVID-19 at some point — well above the percentage seen by any other district in the county.
Gaskell said the experience of the previous outbreak at Trimble demonstrates the importance of continuing mask requirements.
“When school first started, not all districts had universal mask mandates, and the ones that did not had more cases,” Gaskell said. “Athens City Schools had a mask mandate from the very beginning, and they did very well and have had very few cases. After the first weeks, the other schools all masked up too, and as a result, the numbers have been very low, including at Trimble. Early on they had a lot of cases, but recently they’ve done very good.”
Neve said the experience of the previous outbreak “makes you think, maybe the second time around we should just keep [the mask requirement],” adding that the school environment does not feel safe.
Hurd said it remains to be seen whether dropping the mask mandate will enhance education.
Elsewhere in Athens County, no district has immediate plans to drop mask requirements.
At Alexander Local Schools, a mask requirement is in place during the school day through Jan. 17, with a meeting to evaluate next semester’s policy scheduled for later this month, Superintendent Lindy L. Douglas said in an email.
At Nelsonville-York City Schools, masks are mandatory both during the school day and at extracurricular events. Superintendent Rick Edwards said the district evaluates its mask policy “every minute, literally.”
Meanwhile, in the Athens City School District, masks are generally required at extracurricular events but may be removed if a facility is at less than half capacity and physical distancing can be maintain, Superintendent Tom Gibbs said in an email.
Gaskell said it is difficult to say when it will be appropriate for school districts to drop mask mandates, in part because the health department considers a wide range of factors, including county, state and national case trends.
“The infection rate in our county is still moderately high, and we’re not to where it was last summer before the delta variant became more active — down to single digit numbers, when we really stopped masking in our county,” Gaskell said.
Student illness
Most school districts in the county follow similar protocols when students become sick with an unknown illness.
In the Nelsonville, Trimble and Federal Hocking school districts, families are generally asked to keep students home if they have a fever or other COVID symptoms until they are symptom free for 24 hours, superintendents said.
The Athens City School District takes a more rigorous approach.
According to the district’s website, in addition to requiring that students be symptom free for more than 24 hours before returning to school, those who experience symptoms of COVID-19 are required to either see a doctor and provide the school with a doctor’s note or provide proof of a proctored, negative COVID test. If a student does not obtain a doctor’s note or a negative test, the student is required to remain isolated for 10 days.
In an email, Gibbs said the district is able to provide families with at-home COVID-19 test kits given to the district by the state departments of education and health.
Exposure and positive cases
Most of the county’s school districts follow the guidance of the Ohio Department of Health in regard to COVID-19 exposure, with the Athens City School District taking additional measures.
As of Oct. 25, under ODH guidelines, students and staff who have direct contact in a school setting with individuals who are positive with the virus may remain in the classroom if they wear a mask for 14 days following their last exposure and isolate and get tested if they begin to experience symptoms. These precautions may be discontinued after seven days if a student or staff member does not develop symptoms and tests negative between days five to seven.
Asymptomatic contacts may also continue participation in extracurriculars under the ODH guidelines if they wear a mask when able, test after they are initially notified of their exposure, and test again between days five to seven, after which the precautions may be discontinued.
According to the ODH, the guidelines were developed based on a successful pilot in Warren County and reports that a low number of individuals exposed to COVID-19 in a school setting convert to positive cases.
The ODH guidelines do not apply to students exposed outside a school setting, who are still asked to isolate pending a negative test result.
The Athens City School District follows this procedure for grades seven to 12, but requires a 10 day quarantine for all younger students, Gibbs said in an email. Students in younger grades may test and return to school after day eight.
In all school districts, students who test positive with COVID-19 are required to isolate at home for 10 days.
Vaccinations
All five school districts in the county have partnered with the Athens City-County Health Department to host vaccination clinics for staff and students, according to superintendents.
The Alexander district has also held onsite vaccination clinics in partnership with Holzer Health System, Douglas said in an email, while disseminating information to parents about various vaccination opportunities.
Gibbs said in an email that the Athens City School District has hosted vaccine clinics at Athens Middle School, Athens High School, and The Plains Intermediate School. Additionally, the district has held three clinics for employees to provide both rounds of the Pfizer vaccine as well as booster shots. The district has also sent multiple emails to parents about vaccination opportunities.
In addition to vaccine clinics, the Nelsonville-York City School District has offered an incentive for students to get vaccinated, providing checks for $100 to all those who get the COVID-19 vaccine or provide proof of vaccination, Edwards said.
Gaskell said vaccines and booster shots remain an important means of combating the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.