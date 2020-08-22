Students at Trimble Local Schools got their first taste of what the new school year will be like on Friday, Aug. 21, when students reported for a shortened, staggered day. They will return for classes beginning on Monday, Aug. 25.
The shortened day served as an orientation, with students arriving at the school with their previously assigned cohort, the group of fellow students that they will be educated with for at least the first nine weeks of the school year.
Earlier this month, the Board of Education voted to adopt Option 3 of the return to the school plan for the 2020-2021 school year. Under Option 3, students will be divided into two cohorts. Cohort A will receive in-person education at the school on Monday and Tuesday and will receive online education Wednesday-Friday. Cohort B will receive online education Monday-Wednesday and in-person education Thursday and Friday. There will be no students at the schools on Wednesdays.
Supt. John Hurd addressed the decision in a video posted to YouTube.
“We believe this plan is the best option for our district starting out for two major reasons,” Hurd said. “One, it allows us face-to-face instruction with our students. As you have heard me say many times, we place a high value on face-to-face instruction and nothing in its absence will make up for that, but in these times our best option is to use option 3. Two, this also allows for maximum social distancing. While splitting our district into two cohorts, we’re able to meet all health requirements.”
Hurd stated that the cohorts have been split up by family units, rather than alphabetical. This allows for all related children to attend school on the same days, minimizing the risk of exposure for families with multiple children.
The full document of Trimble’s Return to School plan can be found on the District website. The plan details the four different options for returning to school.
- Option 1 – in-person education five days a week.
- Option 2 – in-person education four days a week, online education on Wednesday.
- Option 3 – in-person education two days a week per cohort, online education three days a week.
- Option 4 – online education five days a week.
The district states that they will reevaluate the in-use plan every nine weeks in relation to the COVID-19 situation in the community. The district will use the four options as needed.
“We are optimistic that as strong, strong, Trimble students and community that at the end of nine weeks we will have the opportunity to come back to school and hopefully see everyone up to four days a week as a next step,” Hurd said.
On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Hurd, along with Elementary/Middle School Principal Jamie Taylor and High School Principal Matt Curtis held a Facebook Live question and answer session. Among the questions answered was the matter of face masks. Hurd states that students will be required to wear face masks on the school bus and in the school buildings. If students do not have a mask, the school district will provide one.
“We understand that this is going to be a difficult change,” Hurd said, going on to say that there may be times when a student can remove their mask, stating that it will be up to the teachers to determine these times based on safety and social distancing.
Taylor addressed the issue of recess for elementary school students. The playground equipment students are used to playing on will be prohibited for the time being, owing to the difficulty of ensuring proper sanitization of the equipment in-between each child. However, Taylor ensures parents that recess will still be an important part of the day for students.
“We value recess because we know it’s an important time for kids,” Taylor said. The Elementary teachers are encouraged to take their students out for recess throughout the day as needed. Recess will not be an officially scheduled time, rather at the discretion of the teacher.
“Take them outside. Let them play, let them run, let enjoy some fresh air, it’s certainly not going to hurt,” Taylor said, going on to say that the teachers will work to maintain social distancing among the students while at recess.
Families in the District have also had the option to enroll their students in online-only education for the school year. Trimble students are assigned a Chromebook computer, on which they will do their school work whether they chose online-only or Option 3. The District is encouraging both students and parents to check their email daily to stay up-to-date on District information.
“I hope that everyone understands our direction, and as always, if you have any questions call your building administrator or call our district office,” Hurd said. “We appreciate all of your support moving forward. As always, go Cats.”
