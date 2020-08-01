A young man in Boy Scout Troop 1071, in the Hocking Valley District Boy Scout in the Simon Kenton Council, has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout through providing 350 cotton face masks to the Athens City-County Health Department.
Cameron Adler, a senior at Alexander Local Schools, was facing the unique problem of completing an Eagle Scout project during a global pandemic.
Adler is the son of Jennifer Folk of Athens and Jay Adler of Nelsonville and is also a member of the National Honor Society, the Chess Club and Science Olympiad. Adler served Troop 1071 in the position of Senior Patrol Leader during summer 2019 and is a Brotherhood member in the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s National Honor Society. He earned 25 merit badges with 60 nights of camping and completed 90 service hours.
After all that, Adler needed to complete his Eagle Scout Project to reach that last rank. Eagle is the highest rank a Boy Scout can achieve, which only 4 percent of the organization’s participants achieve. To be awarded the rank, scouts must propose a project that will benefit the community and is approved by Troop 1071 Scout Master Keith Milam, the troop’s committee and beneficiary (the Health Department).
“When COVID started to become a serious issue, it really limited my options, so I decided to go with what seemed like the most natural option- making masks,” Adler said. “I then chose a beneficiary that would accept the masks (the ACCHD), and began writing my proposal. The proposal is basically just a general outline of what the project is supposed to be; it’s not final.”
Adler said he contacted a few organizations to gauge interest and support.
“The Athens City-County Health Department seemed to be the most eager and accepting,” he said. “Ruth Dudding, the Director of Community Health, was always very supportive and appreciative.”
The whole project was funded through donations, with almost $267 raised in total. Adler obtained materials through Amazon and Jo-Ann Fabrics right as social-distancing guidelines began to take effect.
“It was definitely a challenge,” he noted. “As for the making of the masks, my main job was to attach the ties and nosepieces after the masks had been sewn or ironed together. I have my troop members, friends and community members to thank for that.”
The masks were delivered to the Department in June. As for what’s next? Adler is still weighing his options.
“I think I’m going to take some time off for now, but I have been considering the possibility of returning to my troop as an assistant scoutmaster sometime.”
