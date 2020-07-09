The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released it’s annual report regarding auto accidents from the weekend of July 4.
There were more fatal crashes across the state this year, with 22 reported. Last year, only 17 were reported. Alcohol is suspected to be involved in five of the crashes, and eight of the crashes involved passengers not wearing seat belts.
Athens County had one of those crashes. That incident involved driver Christopher M. Witcher Jr., 21, of Columbus, who was traveling south on East Union Street in the city of Athens. According to the report, the 2012 Jeep Wrangler Witcher was driving had “an excessive amount of passengers” and attempted a sudden left turn into a parking lot.
During this, the Jeep struck a curb and one of the passengers, Dion Terrance Hill-Delaney, 24, of Reynoldsburg, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens. There, he died of his injuries sustained in the crash.
A press release from the Athens Post on July 8 noted that Athens and Hocking Counties have seen a 36 percent increase in crashes, including a “dangerous increase” in fatal crashes since late may.
The two counties have seen 289 crashes, with six of those ending in seven fatalities.
“The majority of our fatal crashes have drivers going left of center as the causative factor, with unsafe speed and failure to yield also leading to terrible outcomes”, said Lieutenant Virgil S. Conley, Commander of the Athens Post. Three of the fatal crashes were attributed to left of center violations alone.
Of the 932 total citations issued in Athens and Hocking, there were 43 OVI arrests and 82 seat belt citations. Speed citations made up 673 of the total enforcements, with 308 of those being 20 mph or more over the posted limit, and 11 being for speeds in excess of 100 mph. Distracted driving continues to be a significant concern, with 22 citations leading to the enhanced penalty. Increased emphasis on enforcement and education for these crash causing violations will continue, ensuring that motorists make it to their destinations safely.
Troopers made 425 arrests for impaired driving and 280 for drug-related charges. The Patrol responded to 631 crashes and made more than 22,494 traffic contacts in total, which included providing assistance to more than 2,900 motorists.
“Driving impaired remains a significant problem,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent, in a press release. “We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe. Designate a sober driver.”
This is the highest amount of fatal accidents for the July 4 weekend in the past four years.
