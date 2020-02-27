COLUMBUS – A routine traffic stop led to Ohio State Highway Patrol seizing 500 grams of cocaine, worth approximately $50,000 in Scioto County. Felony drug charges have been filed against the Ohio woman driving the car.
The arrest occurred on Friday, Feb. 21, at 3:40 p.m., when troopers stopped a 2019 Dodge Journey with Ohio registration for a following too close violation on U.S. 23.
“While interacting with the driver, troopers detected an odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle,” A statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol reads.
A probable cause search followed and revealed a small amount of marijuana in the driver’s purse and additional contraband in the vehicle.
The driver, Latisha Moore, 34, Columbus, was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.
If convicted, she could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.