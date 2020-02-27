JACKSON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol recently filed felony drug charges against a West Virginia man after a traffic stop in Jackson County.
Phillip O. Calhoun, 66, of Oak Hill, West Virginia, was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies, and possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor.
On Feb. 13, at 6:04 p.m., troopers stopped a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with West Virginia registration for a marked lanes violation on Route 35. While interacting with the driver, Calhoun, troopers reportedly detected an odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle, the Patrol reported.
A probable cause search revealed the alleged contraband. Troopers reportedly seized 118 grams of cocaine and 60 grams of marijuana, worth approximately $11,800.
If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine, the Patrol noted.
