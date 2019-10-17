Note: The Messenger sent out questionnaires last month to all candidates running for a contested township trustee or township fiscal officer race. Each of these townships has one seat available, unless otherwise stated.
We published answers from the Ames Twp. Trustee and Lee Twp. Fiscal Officer candidates on Tuesday; the Rome and York Twp. Trustee candidates on Wednesday; and the Troy Twp. Trustee candidates are today.
All trustee candidates, regardless of township, were asked these three questions:
1. What skills and experience do you have that make you a good candidate for township trustee?
2. What is a specific issue or concern facing your township in 2019, and what will you do (if elected) to help?
3. What ideas would you bring to the job to improve life in the township?
Some answers have been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.
Troy Twp. Trustee — Dave Conkey, Leroy Guess, Charles Glenn Lantz Sr., Matt Miller and Donald Welch
Dave Conkey
1. I am retired after 32 years at Ohio University as a plumber and worker on the emergency maintenance crew. I’ve always worked in a customer service-oriented job, and acted as a liaison between the public, university employees and contractors. I have experience operating tractors, mowers, backhoe, dozers and trucks; I also have mechanic and maintenance experience.
2. A shortage of manpower. When the township employees are shorthanded or need help, I would be willing and able to jump in and help where needed (i.e. mowing cemeteries, along roadways, plowing snow, maintenance on equipment, etc.)
3. Keep culverts and ditches clean to prevent erosions of the roads; keep grass mowed back away from the roads, and trees trimmed away from the roads; maintain the chip-n-seal on our roads; and keep roadways clean and safe in the winter months.
Leroy Guess
1. As a former Troy Twp. Trustee of eight years, I always made myself available to the public with any concerns they had. I always answer my phone and most local people know me and know I will get results. As far as years of experience, I have ran some of the equipment to help when needed. I currently have 20 years of maintenance supervisory experience. I have always worked well with the public, and have over 35 years doing electrical, plumbing, equipment mechanic, heating and cooling and staying inside my said budget monthly.
2. If elected I would like to get the community involved in the the monthly meetings. I would love to see the local people become more active in clean-up events, in the area.
3. I know we share equipment with other townships and that’s not a bad thing, but with some specific grant writing, and our own equipment, we could possibly do more necessary jobs in our own township. I would also like to coordinate more with the Athens City-County Health Department to clean up old dump sites and have an extra tire removal day.
Charles Glenn Lantz, Sr.
1. With 35+ years of road construction experience, I am qualified to identify the problem areas around the township and complete the labor as cost efficiently as possible. As a lifelong resident of Troy Twp., my familiarity with the area and residents’ common concerns will allow me to maximize my position as trustee. I look forward to staying in contact with Troy Twp. residents and fielding their concerns about our area; my passion as a retired heavy equipment operator lies with the safety and comfort of all Troy Twp. families and employees.
2. The number one concern of Troy Twp. families and my top priority is mowing along the banks; the current conditions are unsafe because drivers’ vision is so limited. I plan to take advantage of the winter months to get all overgrowth under control, remove ice and snow quickly and efficiently, and assess all road conditions. When those tasks are complete, we will start early spring making repairs as needed.
3. I am inviting any township resident to have personal contact with me so I can address their concerns. Now that I am retired, I look forward to dedicating time and effort to this position and serving our community. Upon receiving a concern, I plan to travel and assess the issue then arrange for the quickest and most effective solution. Monitoring and caring for our township’s roads, ditches, banks, and graveyards has been a priority for my family since my own father served as trustee in the 1980s. I appreciate the opportunity to serve my township and all our families.
Matt Miller
1. I believe that I am a good candidate for Troy Twp. Trustee for a number of reasons. The first, and perhaps the most significant, is my investment in the township. I have been a property owner and resident here for 14 years and have owned a business in the township for nine years.
Before moving to Coolville I lived on my family’s farm, so I have experience with large equipment. I believe that I am a dependable person with common sense who listens to others and will consider all sides of an issue before making a critical decision, rather than rushing to judgment.
Being a business owner I have skills for balancing a budget, time management and am able to set my own hours. Because of these skills and my availability I know that I am capable of dedicating the time necessary to the job as township trustee and will be accessible when needed.
2. I understand that, like many townships, Troy Twp.’s biggest issue is always funding. I believe that if I am elected I will be able to improve funding by helping our township manage funding correctly and keep a balanced budget. I will be willing to seek out possibilities for new funding for the future, such as grants.
3. As I mentioned before, I have a strong investment in and commitment to the township. Through my work I have established good relationships with our township’s trustees and employees. If I am elected, I will work hard with the trustees and fiscal officer to improve life in our township. My work puts me in our township cemeteries on a daily basis and because of this I hope to offer ideas to develop or improve a systematic approach to monitoring road and cemetery conditions. I would also be interested in working with local emergency officials to develop a system of communication for emergencies.
Donald Welch
Did not respond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.