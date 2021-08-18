A box truck crashed near Movies 10 along U.S. 33 early Wednesday morning, as the county was under a flash flood warning following heavy rains.
Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, a truck carrying alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle roll-over accident, York Township Volunteer Fire shared on Facebook. The driver was transported to the hospital.
When The Athens Messenger arrived on the scene of the accident, workers could be seen cleaning up cans and bottles of alcohol that were strewn along the median.
The condition of the driver is not known at this time.
The National Weather Service warned Tuesday that the tri-state area, including Mason County, W.Va. and Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Meigs and Vinton counties in Ohio were under the warning until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Flooding has been reported to have impacted areas of Johnson Road, Richland avenue and Glouster, leading to the cancelation of the Athens County Land Bank board meeting.
