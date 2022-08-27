Two southeast Ohio residents were arrested recently in connection to an investigation of drug trafficking in Athens County.
John E. Frazee, 52, of Athens, and Megan Smith, 25, of Logan, were arrested after Southeast Major Crimes Task Force agents executed a search warrant on Aug. 24 at 13750 Coal Run Road, Athens, after an investigation into Frazee trafficking in drugs, according to a press release.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team secured the residence.
“Agents conducted a search of the property and located bulk amounts of suspected heroin as well as suspected methamphetamine and a marijuana grow which produced a total of 21 plants," said Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith. "Also located during the search was US currency, electronics and evidence of drug trafficking.”
Frazee was arrested with active warrants from Hocking County.
Smith also was arrested with several active warrants from Athens and Hocking counties. She was also charged with non-support, tampering with evidence and possession of drug abuse instruments, according to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail website. A $5,000 cash/surety bond was set.
Both Frazee and Smith were taken to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail. As of Thursday morning, Frazee was not longer listed as an inmate.
All applicable items seized during the search warrant will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations laboratory for testing. Charges will be presented to an Athens County Grand Jury on individuals once lab results are completed.
The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission. It is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs and Athens County sheriff’s offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Glouster, Middleport, McConnelsville and Nelsonville police departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs and Athens County prosecutor’s offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
