Two more men have been arrested by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office in connection to catalytic converter thefts in the area.
On Sunday, Oct. 4, the Athens City Police Department responded to Columbus Road Valero for a report of a catalytic converter theft on the premises. Through provided security footage, a suspect vehicle and license plate were obtained. The Sheriff’s Office were able to locate the vehicle quickly on Fourth Street, Chauncey.
Deputies detained two subjects along with the vehicle at the address in Chauncey, and then searched the residence. A press release from the Office stated six catalytic converters were found inside. Athens Police Officers were able to identify one of the converters to be one removed earlier from a vehicle at the Valero. Another converter was also identified from an earlier APD report.
In addition to recovering the converters, criminal tools necessary to remove such vehicular items were also found in the suspect vehicle.
Those arrested were:
David L. Willison, 45, of Chauncey, was charged with receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony, and is additionally being held on a probation violation
Robert Westerviller Jr., 27, of The Plains, was arrested by APD for breaking and entering and theft, both felonies of the fifth degree. Additional charges may be filed in this ongoing investigation.
Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith thanked Deputies Kulchar, Wickmann, Tabler and McCollister for reporting the theft.
“Your quick actions were able to bring justice and your dedication and hard work is greatly appreciated,” Sheriff Rodney Smith said in the press release. “Most all of the deputies here at the Sheriff’s Office have in some way assisted with the rash of catalytic converter thefts in and around Athens County, and I also recognize and appreciate those efforts. Also, Thank you to the Athens City Police Department for your assistance and hard work with this investigation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.