NELSONVILLE — A Reynoldsburg man is in custody for drug possession after he fled from a traffic stop conducted by the Nelsonville Police Department.
Officer Chris Jones observed a suspicious vehicle at rest in the Savings Bank parking lot, 9 W. Columbus St., at about 6:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Upon activating his emergency lights and approaching the vehicle, a male subject fled on foot from the back seat of the vehicle.
He was later identified as Christopher Jason Elliot, 47, of Reynoldsburg.
Jones and K-9 Attila apprehended Elliot a short distance from the vehicle, according to a release from the Nelsonville Department. A search of Elliot's backpack revealed approximately 2.11 grams of suspected powder heroin, 1.13 grams of suspected black tar heroin, 1.17 grams of suspected methamphetamine, miscellaneous suspected schedule 3 and 4 pills and $500 in cash. It was then determined that Elliot also had active felony drug warrants. The subject was arrested and placed in the back seat of the cruiser.
Officer Jones then had Attila perform an open air sniff of the vehicle. Attila then gave a positive indication for the presence of narcotics and the two occupants was removed from the vehicle. Officer Jones then searched the vehicle and located multiple drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.
Ernie Bridgeman, 49, of Nelsonville, was determined to be the owner of the drug instruments. Bridgeman will be issued a summons to appear in court for the drug abuse instruments and Elliot was transported to the SEORJ and booked on the felony warrants. Elliot was given a bond of $10,000, cash or surety.
All narcotics evidence seized will be submitted to the BCI laboratory for analysis. Once the Nelsonville Police Department receives the test results, a copy of the case file will be submitted to the Athens Count Prosecutor's Office for review and to be introduced before the next Athens County Grand Jury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.